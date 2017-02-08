Missing driver in Feb. 2 rollover crash near Craig wanted by State Patrol

— Colorado State Patrol has issued a warrant for the arrest of a driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday who left the scene of the accident before first responders arrived.

The driver has been identified as 34-year-old Tanner Sholes of Craig, according to a press release from State Patrol.

“Anyone with information on Sholes is asked to not attempt to approach or apprehend Sholes, but to contact law enforcement with any useful information at 970-824-6501,” the press release said.

On Thursday just before noon, officials responded to a call for a single-vehicle rollover on Colorado Highway 13 about five miles north of Craig, and arrived at the scene to discover the driver was nowhere to be found. A white Subaru was found on its roof, having traveled off the right side of the roadway traveling northbound, rolling and colliding with a fence.

Craig Fire/Rescue and an ambulance from The Memorial Hospital both searched the scene for occupants of the vehicle and found no one.

The rollover accident took place on dry roads shortly after a right-hand curve in the road.