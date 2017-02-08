Cross-dressing in Craig? Kiwanis Club's 71-year-old tradition of men frolicking in frocks for fun and funding continues

— For more than 70 years Moffat County businessmen have been dressing in drag to roast local, state and national events in a play designed to raise funds for the Craig Kiwanis Club youth programs.

“Our emphasis has always been on youth and youth activities,” said Club President Jim Ferree.

At a Glance What: 71st annual Kiwanis Play When: 8 p.m. March 3, 4 Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way Cost: Tickets are $20 each or $200 for a table of 10. Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill in Craig. Leftover tickets will be on sale beginning Feb. 13 at Northwest Pawn Shop in Craig.

The 71st annual Kiwanis Play will be held at 8 p.m. March 3 and 4 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Craig. Open ticket sales start at 2 p.m. this Saturday at J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill during the club’s Super Saturday Tailgate Kickoff Party.

The script is top secret and will continue to be developed until the curtain rises, however playgoers are sure to be entertained by men in drag.

“We are still an all-male group so we need to cross-dress for the female roles,” Ferree said.

There’s another reason for doing the play in drag — it’s funnier.

“A big reason is the shock factor. As a group we enjoy that about as much as anything else,” said Kevin Oxley, play chairman.

The transformation from leading men into leading ladies happens behind the scenes.

“We set up a couple of trailers behind the Pavilion with makeup rooms, and the wives help with the makeup,” Ferree said.

The men provide the makeup team with a challenge.

“These guys don’t focus on developing clear soft skin like we girls do so it’s kind of a bumpy ride,” said Christina Oxley, who helps in the makeup trailer.

Learning to put on pantyhose and walk in high heels is all for a good cause.

Most of the money raised will go to fund scholarships for Moffat County High School seniors, the rest to Special Olympics, youth programs and to keep the club running.

Tickets are $20 each or $200 for a table of 10, helping the club to raise around $14,000 each year.

“We give out about $12,000 in scholarships, sometimes a little more or a little less,” Ferree said.

Tables are offered first to previous buyers.

“Some (tables) have been handed down for 20 years or more,” said P.J. Nichols, owner of Northwest Pawnshop in Craig. “And if they don’t buy them then we open up to public ticket sales.”

Only a few tables are left for March 4 and are likely to sell fast the during open ticket sales.

“Usually people show up early… there is some tailgating in the parking lot. We will allow people to sign in as they arrive so that they do not have to stand in line in the cold,” Ferree said.

Consuming alcohol in the parking lot and sidewalk are not allowed. Food and drink can be purchased and consumed inside J.W. Snack’s.

Leftover tickets will be on sale beginning Feb. 13 at Northwest Pawn Shop in Craig.

