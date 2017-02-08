Craig Middle School basketball looks to districts after sneaking past Soroco

Craig Middle School girls basketball teams are nearing the end of the season, and some athletes have one word on their minds: “undefeated.”

CMS hoops attends the district tournament Saturday in Rangely, and the girls in blue and white look to carry over the energy from their most recent set of home games.

The seventh-grade A-Team has yet to experience defeat this year, taking a 47-8 win against Soroco in their final home event.

A commanding 29-3 lead at halftime kept going strong as the Bulldogs ran circles around the Rams.

CMS seventh-graders have proved themselves the team to beat this year, and they expect to do well at districts, though not so much so that have already reserved space for a trophy.

Halle Hamilton said she already knows which of the three opponents at the tourney will most likely be in the finals.

“Meeker’s been our toughest competition throughout all of our teams,” she said.

Soroco claimed one win Tuesday, as Craig’s eighth-grade B-Team fell to the Oak Creek visitors, 24-23, but it was the eighth-grade A game that proved to be a pressure cooker.

The game looked to be favoring CMS girls until the fourth quarter, when the Rams suddenly had an outburst of steals turned fast break points.

The Bulldogs were on their toes and fans were on theirs, chanting the familiar “Up, up, on your feet, Moffat County can’t be beat!”

It came close, but the Craig crew kept Soroco at bay just long enough to win, 29-28.

While their record isn’t as spotless as the seventh-graders, eighth-grade girls still expect to have a solid weekend.

“Our defense is what will win for us,” Kelsey McDiffett said.

