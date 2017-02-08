Craig man crashes car into tree in alleged fourth drunk driving offense

— A man who was alleged to be driving drunk ran his car off the road and into a tree on Barclay Street just north of West Eighth Street in Craig just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Robert Peters, 52, was uninjured and was arrested at the scene for an alleged fourth offense of driving under the influence, driving under restraint related to alcohol, careless driving and compulsory insurance.

Peters alleged to Craig Police officers that he fell asleep at the wheel, according to incident notes.

His Silver Chevy passenger vehicle was damaged with the airbag deployed and had to be towed. Minor damage was done to the tree.

According to his booking sheet, Peters' accident occurred. only several blocks from his home