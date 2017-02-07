Unresponsive man hits parked car in Steamboat parking lot

— A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after an incident Sunday.

Steamboat Springs police and firefighters responded to the Knoll parking lot for a man who was breathing but unresponsive.

When police arrived, they found off-duty ski patrollers trying to help the man inside the car with North Carolina license plates.

Police noticed the man was holding a glass pipe packed with marijuana. He was quickly taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

Police talked to someone who initially found the man. The person said he saw the man slumped over the steering wheel. The window was partially down, and the person shook the man to see if he was asleep. This caused the man to take his foot off the brake, which caused the car to run into the person’s Subaru.

Police saw marijuana ear wax in the driver’s seat and decided to search the car.

Inside the console, police found a small glass jar with a substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police went to YMVC, where doctors were trying to find out why the man was unresponsive. Hospital staff turned over a switchblade they found on the man.

Police later spoke to the man at his hospital bed.

Police asked the man if he understood anything being said, and he “only replied by blowing air out of his mouth, making his lips flap.”

The man was later taken to Routt County Jail and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a dangerous weapon.

