Steamboat swimmer Annika Fahrner to represent Moffat County program at state

The past two seasons have been somewhat of a dry spell for Moffat County High School girls swimming as far as the state championships are concerned, but that changes later this week. And, though the athlete who will be attending the big time isn’t an MCHS student, she’ll be representing all of Northwest Colorado.

Steamboat Springs’ Annika Fahrner will compete on behalf of MCHS at the 3A CHSAA State Championships starting Thursday in Thornton.

Fahrner, a junior in Steamboat, swam for the first time with the Bulldogs this year, making state times in five events, including the 100-yard freestyle (58.95 seconds), 200 free (2:06.37), 500 free (6:02.07), 100 breaststroke (1:15.94) and 200 individual medley (2:26.77).

Each swimmer can only compete in two individual races, and Fahrner will enter the 100 breast and 100 free.

“I love breaststroke, so I wanted to swim that one, and out of the freestyles, we chose what we thought I would be ranked best in, which just happened to be the 100,” she said.

Fahrner took her best time in the breaststroke and 200 free at the Southwestern Conference League Championships during the weekend.

During the season, Fahrner nearly qualified for a sixth event — just one-hundredth of a second past the time in the 50 free — and was part of the fastest times in each of the Moffat County relay teams, including the 200 free, 200 medley and 400 free.

Along with Moffat County swimmers Marisa Hulstine and Molly Neton, Meeker’s Jeni Kincher was a strong part of the relays, as was Isabel Enzi-Feichter, an exchange student who attends Meeker.

Kolbi Franklin also is from Meeker and competed for the Bulldogs, and bringing in swimmers from neighboring communities is not unusual for MCHS.

Though Steamboat does not have a team through the high school, Fahrner competes regularly in club swimming throughout the year, having been to state at that level.

Fahrner said she would like to compete again for Moffat County given the opportunity, though she’ll make the call next season.

“The whole team has been great this year, and they’ve all been super nice to me, so it’s been a great experience,” she said.

MCHS swim coach Meghan Francone said Fahrner has been a great contributor to the aquatics program.

“We are proud to have Anni on the team,” she said. “She makes the entire Western Slope proud of our own. She is a well-rounded athlete and individual, and she deserves every second she is in the water at state.”

