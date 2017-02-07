Prather's Pick: A novel about a prodigal son

This week’s novel is the re-telling of the prodigal son story. “Long Way Gone” was written by Charles Martin and published by Thomas Nelson (a registered trademark of HarperCollins Christian Publishing), 2016.

The novel is divided into three parts. In Part I, the reader finds Cooper O’Connor in Colorado. One of the words he uses to describe himself is “scruffy.” His hair is shoulder-length, and his beard has gray in it. He has scars all over his body, the result of a fire. He wears gloves to cover his right hand.

Not only that, but Cooper suffers from a condition that will kill him sooner or later. He suffers episodes — and has for 20 years — that come on without warning. All he can do to prevent severe hemorrhaging and complete shutdown of his body is to immerse himself in the freezing water — like in a creek — and then remain conscious enough to climb out of the water and get warm again.

While in Leadville, Cooper drives by a woman with peroxide-blonde hair. She has a backpack and a guitar and is trying to thumb a ride. As Cooper watches, she climbs into the back of a pickup truck. There’s something about the woman that seems familiar to Cooper.

Cooper finds her again when he drives into Buena Vista only this time she’s trying to stand upright by holding onto a parking meter. She’s badly bruised and bloody, her clothes are torn, and her guitar is lying around her in pieces.

Cooper stops and catches her when she starts to fall. Then he recognizes her — Daley Cross, the singer who he knew 20 years ago. Cooper takes Daley to the hospital and then later to his cabin at the top of a mountain. It was Cooper’s childhood home.

Daley rests for a few days and then leaves for Biloxi where she may have a show. She asks Cooper to go with her, but he hasn’t told her about his illness.

Part II of the book is a flashback — all the way back to the time Cooper was a child. His mother died when he was 4. His dad was a tent preacher, and his popularity grew over the years so that people drove from other states to attend the revivals. He hired people to put up the tent and chairs and park cars. A tent held two hundred people, and the overflow stood around the edges.

Cooper’s dad had met a big man, 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. His name was Big Ivory Johnson, but eventually they called him Big-Big. He played the piano during the revival services.

As the years passed, Cooper learned to play his favorite guitar, Jimmy, and he sang, too. When he turned 18, Cooper decided that he could make it on his own — big time — and left his dad. A lot happened during that time; for one thing, he met Daley, and they almost made it big. Almost — but then Cooper was betrayed and barely escaped a fire.

In Part III, Cooper returns home to find that his father has died. He left a letter in which he wrote, "… no matter what you dip your hands into … no gone is too far gone. You can always come home!”

There are some twists in this novel.

“Long Way Gone” costs $25.99 in hardcover. You can also find it with new books at the Craig branch of the Moffat County Libraries.