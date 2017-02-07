Drunk people causing problems: On the record and jail report for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7

Craig Police Department

Friday, Feb. 3

1:24 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers found an escapee from Correctional Alternative Placement Services on foot and arrested him on a warrant.

9:36 a.m. At the Bank of Colorado, officers responded to a report of fraud involving bounced checks.

11:23 a.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a juvenile.

2:33 p.m. At an undisclosed location, officers responded to a report of child abuse or neglect.

2:51 p.m. On the 100 block of West 12th Street, officers responded to a report of a woman being harassed by phone. A male party was warned.

3:06 p.m. On the 900 block of Ledford Court, officers responded to a report of fraud. A woman had received calls allegedly from the Internal Revenue Service stating this is the last notice she would receive.

11 p.m. At the Super 8 Motel, officers responded to a report of a drunk man yelling at two employees in the lobby. The man was a guest at the motel and was sent back to his room twice and told he could he could stay if he doesn’t cause any more problems.

11:18 p.m. On the 800 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a woman throwing glasses.

Saturday, Feb. 4

12:44 a.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers took a report from a man who had been kicked out of Mathers' Bar and was accusing a female bartender of libel and slander. He reported that she disagreed with his political opinion and also that his credit card was stolen. Officers contacted him at Walgreen’s, where he said he’d been dropped off by the taxi by mistake on his way home to Ridgeview, but the taxi driver reported receiving no call from the man. He started yelling and screaming and left before the taxi could supposedly "return" to pick him up.

8:06 a.m. At the Cool Water Grill, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct. A middle-aged man reportedly came in, ordered a drink and started having outbursts, then passed out at his table with vomit all over him.

2:24 p.m. On the 3500 block of Juniper Place, officers responded to a report of theft from a blue GMC Sierra. The male owner’s rent money was stolen from the vehicle.

3:33 p.m. Near Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male party walking down Ninth Street toward Finley Lane yelling to himself.

4:20 p.m. At the Dollar Tree, officers responded to a report of sex assault on a child.

5:30 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a disturbance caused by kids running throwing rocks at a recreational vehicle that was parked overnight in the parking lot. The kids reportedly left in a station wagon.

9:08 p.m. At the Columbine Apartments on Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of harassment from a drunk female tenant towards two employees. The woman reported being mad because on Friday, she was asked to clean the bathroom. The woman was contacted and asked to stop.

9:48 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a second complaint about teenagers throwing snowballs at an RV.

10:10 p.m. On the 600 block of East 10th Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A back window had been broken out of a truck parked on the street.

10:27 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a third report from an RV-owner of kids throwing snowballs at the RV.

Sunday, Feb. 5

12:43 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a fourth report of harassment involving kids throwing things at an RV. Officers finally contacted three people and one juvenile was issued a summons for curfew violation and harassment.

2:04 a.m. At the Popular Bar, officers responded to a fight. A male party had an injury to his face and alleged he was assaulted by another unknown male. No description of the man was provided and officers are investigating the incident. The injured man was not being cooperative and was trespassed from the bar.

2:30 a.m. On 900 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance. A male friend came and agreed to take the male party for the night.

7:06 a.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of theft of prescription medicine at Sunset Meadows, but it wasn’t clear if a theft actually occurred.

1:19 p.m. On the 100 block of Barker Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A house was egged during the night.

1:26 p.m. On the 1000 block of School Street, officers received a report of a wanted man sitting in his truck and arrested the man.

1:35 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital Clinic on Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle. A wife called in to report her husband went out the night before and lost his vehicle. He thought he had left it by a medical clinic, but she went to look for it and couldn’t find it. Officers found the car at the clinic.

2:46 p.m. At O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of harassment. A male party reported that his ex’s boyfriend pulled up behind him and honked his horn. Officers mediated the issue with both parties.

5:45 p.m. At Wendy’s on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious and intoxicated man making strange comments to the employees. The man was arrested for violation of a protection order stating he wasn’t supposed to be drinking.

7:36 p.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. The reporting party saw someone bury some things on a neighboring property, possibly some dead elk. The suspicion was determined to be unfounded.

8:14 p.m. At the Moffat County Jail, officers assisted in restraining an unruly inmate.

9:31 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of an assault. A juvenile was charged with assault against a family member.

9:51 p.m. At Colorado Northwestern Community College, officers responded to a report of a Chevy Camaro that had collided with and damaged a fence. The driver was issued a summons for careless driving.

Monday, Feb. 6

5:02 a.m. On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious article. Someone found a dresser drawer outside in the snow containing personal property that was found to belong to man who was arrested Saturday.

10:08 a.m. On Harris Drive, officers booked a found $20 bill turned in by someone walking down the street.

11:09 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A woman was threatening to report things that hadn’t occurred unless the man paid her money. The woman was arrested for domestic violence, criminal extortion and harassment.

6:12 p.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance and possible assault between juveniles.

6:45 p.m. At the Timberline Apartments on Juniper Place, officers responded to a report of a possible theft of narcotics from an apartment. The incident is under investigation.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Rigoberto Diaz- Arcos, 30, of Rock Springs, Wyo., was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Victoria Ann Garduno, 41, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Elizabeth Lee Morgan, 26, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged criminal impersonation and driving under restraint, non-alcohol-related.

Kyle Lee Sanborn, 24, of Rangely, was arrested on charges of bond revocation.

Francisco Tziquin-Guarchaj, 26, of Rock Springs, Wyo., was arrested on immigration charges.

Jose Villa-Quezada, 25, of Rock Springs, Wyo., was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gary Michel Walker, 30, of Grand Junction, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Scottie Dean Brooks, Jr., 19, transient, was arrested on charges of alleged theft and crimes against at-risk adults and juveniles.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Justin Kyle McAlexander, 22, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under restraint related to alcohol and displaying expired temporary permit.

Kyle Lee Sanborn, 24, of Rangely, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for allegedly driving while ability impaired.

Charles David Bergstrom, 55, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Joe Manuel Marquez, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear relating to illegal weapons charges.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Kyle Joseph Jablonski, 31, of Denver, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Craig E. Adams, 56, of Ault, Colo., was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Maimie E. Swanson, 37, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged third degree assault and domestic violence.

Jethro Adam Ferguson, 42, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear relating to dangerous drugs charges.

Samantha Bobby Jean Manning, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Friday, Feb. 3

Rae-Ann Marie Isaacs, 23, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply relating to dangerous drugs charges.

Anthony Joseph Manning, 51, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for escaping from Correctional Alternative Placement Services.

Matthew James Manning, 21, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Garcine Bell, 42, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged careless driving and driving while ability impaired.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Felix Obed Ceballos-Montoy, 28, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence of liquor.

Michael Aaron Cox, 46, of Greeley, was arrested on charges of alleged possession of weapons by a previous offender and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

Michael Allen Hayes, 33, was arrested on charges of alleged possession of weapons by a previous offender.

Gabriel Ryan King, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on several warrants for failure to appear for a 30-day jail sentence, relating to charges of larceny and violation of a court order.

Kennith William Savage, 48, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged violation of a restraining order.

Brandon Cory Sommers, 39, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence of liquor and child abuse.

Monday, Feb. 6

Michael Aaron Cox, 46, of Greeley, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for parole violation.

Kelly Louise Watson, 46, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged domestic violence, criminal extortion and harassment.

Tyler James Ketchum, 25, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged possession of illegal drugs, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Kimberly Ann Miner, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time on a previous offense.

Jarrett Tenney, 38, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time on a previous offense.