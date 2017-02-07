Daily Press welcomes new circulation supervisor

The Craig Daily Press is pleased to welcome Courtney Orvalla to the circulation team.

Orvalla’s first day was on Monday, and her official title is circulation supervisor.

A Craig native, Orvalla has worked as a Daily Press newspaper carrier off and on for nine years. Orvalla will lead the circulation department as a part-time employee.

“I’m excited,” she said.

During her free time, Orvalla enjoys fishing and knitting.

“Courtney has great energy, and we’re happy to have her join our newspaper family,” said Daily Press Publisher Renee Campbell.