Craig Sports Briefs for Feb. 8, 2017: Craig hockey teams to finish seasons this weekend

The Craig Youth Hockey Association 12 and under Peewee team recently played in Grand Junction Saturday, swept in a doubleheader with the Coyotes, 6-2 and 4-1.

Brant Gutierrez, Carter Behrman and Forrest Siminoe each scored one goal during the weekend, with assists by Behrman and Garrett Anson.

Goalie Evan Allen earned 50 saves during the two games.

The Peewees will play their final games of the season this at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and and 9:45 a.m. Sunday against Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park. CYHA’s 18U Moffat County Bulldog Midget team will also play at home against Hyland Hills at 6 p.m. Saturday and 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

The 14U Bantams, known collectively as the Northwest Colorado Blizzard will finish the schedule with a Saturday game in Breckenridge and two games Sunday in Vail. The 10U Squirts will round out the regular season Saturday in Vail.

MCHS, CMS spirit teams organizing cheer clinic

The Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cheerleaders are looking for young talent to participate in the Junior Bulldogs Cheer Clinic.

Participants in pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade are welcome to join and will learn a special routine from the seasoned spirit teams, which the full group will perform at halftime as part of the final home basketball game of the season when MCHS hosts Delta on Feb. 17.

The cost is $20, which includes a cheer shirt, game admission and pom-pom. Registration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at MCHS, with practices running from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 to 16, all at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

For more information, call 970-620-3056.

Register available for Moffat County Youth Wrestling

Registration is open for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s season. The program is offered for boys and girls age 4 to 14 to learn and grow in the sport.

Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, 2017, though 14-year-old kids in high school do not qualify.

Forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page and will be accepted through Feb. 27.

Official practices begin in March, with the junior team for ages 4 through 8 working Mondays and Wednesdays and senior team 9 to 14 Tuesdays and Thursdays at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Meets will begin in April and will include a home event hosted by MCYW.

Costs includes $40 for the program — with discounts for siblings — a $50 pre-registration tournament fee for the season — not including the MCYW home event, free to members — and a $50 refundable deposit for equipment.

Parents are responsible for transportation to and from all tournaments.

Drop off registration, complete with fees and wrestlers’ information, at Bullseye Taxidermy, 1445 Yampa Ave., or mail to the following address:

Gayle Zimmerman

3692 Moffat County Road 7

Craig, CO 81625

For more information, call 970-629-0130 or 970-629-2065.

Craig Trap Club hosting Polar Bear League

Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League for shotgun shooters takes place through March at its headquarters at U.S. Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Sessions are twice weekly at 10 a.m. Sundays or 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Daytime shoots involve fluorescent orange targets, while evening activities use white targets under spotlights.

Polar Bear sessions are open to individuals and families with a $60 registration fee for the league, with practice rounds $5 for club members and $6 for non-members.

A full league shooting includes 300 total targets — 100 from the 16-yard line for handicap classification, 100 more from either the 20- or 25-yard line and another 100 from 16.

Shooting can be done all in one day or throughout the season.

CTC can help newcomers with equipment, though shooters need to buy their own ammunition as well as have proper ear protection, safety glasses and ammo pouches.

For more information on Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League requirements, call 970-629-8437 or 970-629-9586 or visit Facebook.com/CraigTrapClub.

Safari Club banquet takes place March 18

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host its annual fundraiser banquet March 18 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. as cocktails are served, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and an auction to follow.

Among the items up for bid are hunting trips and other valuable packages.

Tickets are $45 per person, $85 per couple or $500 for a corporate table. Tickets can be purchased through Rummel Chiropractic, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Northwest Pawn Shop, Chapman’s Automotive, Precision Auto, Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association or the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds stay in the community, and SCI’s goal is to promote both hunting freedom and wildlife conservation.

For more information, call Karl Huntsman at 970-819-2531.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.