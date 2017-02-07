Craig briefs: Candidate debate, forum set for 5:30 p.m. March 1

The Craig Association of Realtors, Craig Daily Press, and KRAI will host a candidate debate/forum for the upcoming city council and mayor candidates at 5:30 p.m. March 1 at Centennial Mall.

Frontier Station tour slated as board meeting

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors is adjusting its meeting schedule for 2017. The group will convene in a boardroom-style meeting quarterly — in January, April, July and October — and will tour local businesses in the remaining months.

The next meeting is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Frontier Station Inc., 277 Ranney St. Meetings are open to the public.

“The business visit meetings are a great way for us to be out in our local companies, seeing the work they are doing, deeply understanding our economy and making decisions based on the feedback we hear from local business owners and managers,” CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck said. “Frontier Station is a new CMEDP member for 2017, and we are eager to learn about this business and ways that we can better serve it and our community.”

For more information, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.