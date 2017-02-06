Steamboat Springs police trying to identify burglary suspect captured on video

— The Steamboat Springs Police Department is trying to identify a man who is suspected of breaking into a downtown restaurant around 2 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday with a crowbar and stealing some cash.

The man was captured on surveillance video inside Sambi Canton at the time of the burglary.

The police department describes the suspect as a man with a tan complexion who weighs 200 to 220 pounds and stands at 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The man may also have a goatee.

Sgt. Evan Noble said the man caused damage gaining access to the building.

Police did not want to say at this time how much money the man is accused of taking from the restaurant.

Noble said police were able to lift some fingerprints and DNA from the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the crime or the possible suspect are encouraged to call Noble at 970-879-1144.

Callers can also remain anonymous by dialing Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226.

To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10