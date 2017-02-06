Michelle Balleck: Reflecting the needs of our business community

Serving, listening to and responding to the needs of our community’s businesses, large and small, is at the heart of our work at Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

Not only do we focus on big-picture projects to make our community business-friendly and progressive, we also are able to assist entrepreneurs and business owners ready to grow one-on-one, thanks to our partnership with the Small Business Development Center.

Our board’s representation reflects our mission of reflecting the needs of business owners and managers, and now our board meeting structure will as well.

Beginning this month, our board will move to meeting in a formal sit-down setting quarterly, as we did in January. On the off-months, we will convene at a local business to tour the company, learn about the growth and successes, and, perhaps most importantly, learn what struggles the owners are facing and how CMEDP can work to improve the business atmosphere for all of Moffat County.

Our meetings are open to the public, so join us for the next two if you would like: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Frontier Station, Inc., 277 Ranney St., and 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 15 at Chaos Ink Design & Screen Printing, 80 E. Fourth St.

In that same vein, we are launching our Business Climate Survey this month. We want to fully understand the needs and challenges of our businesses and how we can help to support industry and increase opportunity for growth and start-ups. We have solicited feedback from a number of our community partner agencies that support business and workforce issues to be sure this survey is a complete assessment of our current situation.

If you are a business owner or manager of an existing or closing for-profit business, I hope you will assist us in understanding the unique obstacles you face or have faced in retaining and growing your business. The survey is anonymous and takes about 15 minutes to complete. Please visit CraigBusiness.com/survey to participate by Feb. 27.

We will continue to seek opportunities to gather information to guide our important work for meaningful, sustainable change. If you have ideas, we are all ears.

We appreciate your honest feedback as we continue to work to diversify our economy and provide a great place to live and do business.

Michelle Balleck is the executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and Marianna Raftopoulos Business Success Center. She can be reached at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.