Man apprehended by Craig police after weekend search

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Monday, February 6, 2017

Craig Police Department apprehended a man officers were searching for over the weekend.

On Sunday, law enforcement arrested Gabriel Ryan King, 34, on a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing and driving under revocation.

“We got a phone call of someone seeing him in the area around School Street,” said Police Department Commander Jerry DeLong.

He was arrested at a residence near the 1000 block of Barclay in Craig.

