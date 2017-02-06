Man apprehended by Craig police after weekend search

Craig Police Department apprehended a man officers were searching for over the weekend.
On Sunday, law enforcement arrested Gabriel Ryan King, 34, on a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing and driving under revocation.
“We got a phone call of someone seeing him in the area around School Street,” said Police Department Commander Jerry DeLong.
He was arrested at a residence near the 1000 block of Barclay in Craig.
