Government update for the week of Feb. 6

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

— When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the Chairman

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer

• Approval of the agenda

2) Consent agenda — review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Jan. 31

b) Resolution 2017-18: Resolution correction

c) Resolution 2017-19: Due To/From

d) Resolution(s) for Payment of Payroll Warrants: 2017- 22 & 23

e) Resolution(s) for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2017-24

f) Resolution 2017-25: Shadow Mountain Village Improvement Project I & II 2016 Interest

g) Resolution 2017-26: Advance from General Fund to Airport Fund

h) Delta Dental contract amendment

3) Public Comment, General Discussion & BOCC Reports:

• Announce miscellaneous volunteer board appointments

— Note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to County business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda

4) Staff Reports:

a) Road & Bridge Department — Dan Miller

• Present Monthly Reports

b) Office of Development Services

• Present Resolution 2017-20: Amendment to fee schedule regarding building permit fees

c) County Attorney – Rebecca Tyree

• Present Resolution 2017-21: Authorizing Moffat County’s participation in the Rural Jump Start Zone program

d) Natural Resources Department — Jeff Comstock

• Present a resolution in support of Liquid Natural Gas Export Facilities Nationally for signature

6) Adjournment

Local Marketing District meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig City Council Chambers, City Hall

Agenda

1) 6:30 p.m.: Call to order and approval of minutes

2) 6:35 p.m.: Updates

• Committee updates

• Financial update

• Treasurer discussion

3) 6:45 p.m.: Discussion and action

• Organization information — submissions

• Funding and allocations process

• Project discussion

4) 7:15 p.m.: Other business

• Moffat County Tourism Association — Tom Kleinschnitz

• Rural Philanthropy Days — Michelle Balleck

5) 7:45 p.m.: Public comment