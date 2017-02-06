Government update for the week of Feb. 6

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
Craig — When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the Chairman
• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer
• Approval of the agenda
2) Consent agenda — review and sign the following documents:
a) Approve minutes: Jan. 31
b) Resolution 2017-18: Resolution correction
c) Resolution 2017-19: Due To/From
d) Resolution(s) for Payment of Payroll Warrants: 2017- 22 & 23
e) Resolution(s) for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2017-24
f) Resolution 2017-25: Shadow Mountain Village Improvement Project I & II 2016 Interest
g) Resolution 2017-26: Advance from General Fund to Airport Fund
h) Delta Dental contract amendment
3) Public Comment, General Discussion & BOCC Reports:
• Announce miscellaneous volunteer board appointments
— Note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to County business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda
4) Staff Reports:
a) Road & Bridge Department — Dan Miller
• Present Monthly Reports
b) Office of Development Services
• Present Resolution 2017-20: Amendment to fee schedule regarding building permit fees
c) County Attorney – Rebecca Tyree
• Present Resolution 2017-21: Authorizing Moffat County’s participation in the Rural Jump Start Zone program
d) Natural Resources Department — Jeff Comstock
• Present a resolution in support of Liquid Natural Gas Export Facilities Nationally for signature
6) Adjournment
Local Marketing District meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Craig City Council Chambers, City Hall
Agenda
1) 6:30 p.m.: Call to order and approval of minutes
2) 6:35 p.m.: Updates
• Committee updates
• Financial update
• Treasurer discussion
3) 6:45 p.m.: Discussion and action
• Organization information — submissions
• Funding and allocations process
• Project discussion
4) 7:15 p.m.: Other business
• Moffat County Tourism Association — Tom Kleinschnitz
• Rural Philanthropy Days — Michelle Balleck
5) 7:45 p.m.: Public comment
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID