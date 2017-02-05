Warm, wet temps to hit Craig this week

Norhtwest Colorado residents and visitors can expect to see every type of weather this week, with forecasts calling for periods of sun, rain and snow.

Warm winter temperatures are expected to continue, with a mix of rain and snow in the valley and snowfall in the mountains, according to Sunday forecasts.

Craig’s high on Monday is forecast at 40 degrees with a 40 percent chance of snow showers, and Tuesday temps will drop to 33 degrees with a 70 percent of snow showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Those looking to hit the slopes in Steamboat can expect snow on Mount Werner by Monday afternoon, according to a forecast by Steamboat Springs meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs snowalarm.com.

“Mainly light precipitation should turn to all snow and continue overnight, leaving 1 to 4 inches on the Tuesday morning report,” Weissbluth said.

The National Weather Service Sunday afternoon was predicting in-town temperatures to reach 36 degrees Monday and fall to 25 degrees overnight.

Weissbluth expects temperatures to warm later in the day Tuesday and into Wednesday, before snowfall picks up again during the day Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

“Snowfall estimates for the hill are tough due to the varying temperatures and its affect on the snow density, but I would expect 6 to 12 inches of snow by Wednesday morning and another 2 to 5 inches during the day that will be reported Thursday morning,” Weissbluth said.

The National Weather Service was predicting a mix of rain and snow in town during the day Wednesday, with a high of 38 degrees.

Warmer weather — in the low to mid 40s — is expected to arrive Thursday in Craig.