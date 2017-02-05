Craig kids soar on stage in Missoula Children’s Theatre’s ‘Peter and Wendy’

With a little touch of pixie dust, the Moffat County High School auditorium transformed into a magical place Saturday afternoon.
Missoula Children’s Theatre presented “Peter and Wendy” with a cast brimming with Craig kids to tell the classic tale of the boy who never grew up.
The play "Peter and Wendy," staged Saturday by Missoula Children's Theater, included a cast and crew of dozens of Craig kids who learned lines, songs and choreography over the course of a week. MCT has visited Craig for six years.
Alexander Nichols and Kimber Roberts starred as the title characters, both young actors having worked on past MCT productions.
“Now that I have experience I feel more confident, and the directors are really helpful,” Nichols said.
Roberts said she felt “more important” in a big role this year.
“Some people don’t even get parts, so you have to be happy with what you get,” she said.
Samantha Franklin and Ayden Piatt played Wendy’s younger brothers, John and Michael.
“It was really fun,” Franklin said, adding that the singing is her favorite part.
Based in Missoula, Montana, MCT travels to all 50 states and multiple countries to provide a weeklong, intensive program with area children, casting, rehearsing and staging a show with music and choreography in a matter of days.
Casey Papas is one of two MCT members who serves as an actor and director, switching roles from week to week.
He noted that the Craig actors adapted easily to the demands of the schedule.
“This is honestly one of the more prepared casts we’ve had,” he said. “They’re awesome, they’re funny, and they’ve just come in and gone with it.”
This is the sixth year the program has been in Craig, with multiple agencies assisting, including Friends of Moffat County Education, Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads, Kiwanis Club, Elk Run Inn and The Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Missoula Children’s Theatre “Peter and Wendy” cast and crew
Peter Pan — Alexander Nichols
Wendy — Kimber Roberts
Captain Hook — Rachel Updike
Tinkerbell — Emma Fritz
John — Samantha Franklin
Michael — Ayden Piatt
Mr. Darling — Cody Eckhoff
Mrs. Darling — Carmelita Bays
Nana — Keyara Bohrer
Peter’s Shadow — Avalon Bays
Liza — Tayla Siminoe
Tiger Lily — Jessica Womble
Crocodile — Dennis Piatt
Petey — Ella Herring
Lost Boys
Tootles — Reina Steele
Buddy — Megan Neton
Slightly — Kestrel Copeland
Curly — Nevaeh Allen
Nibs — Draken Blackwing
Zig — Alexis Swan
Zag — Allison Jacobsen
Huck Zac Prescott
Tom — Treyton Jacobson
Pirates
Starkey — Devon Malley
Ed — Arianna Anderson
Jukes — Ashlynn Workman
Noodler — Taden King
Sky Lights — Amber Parfrey
Alf — Natalie Womble
Little Richard — Jorja Burum
Cecco — Abby Herrera
Foggerty — Jolene Rhyne
Neverlanders
Raven Doolin, Rylee Villard, Meg Alisea, Amelia Seim, Alizea Montano, Alexis Jones
Neverland Creatures
Kangaroos — Brodie Wooden, Sean Jacobson
Ostriches — Brylee Hampton, Shelby Wilson
Pandas — Emma Carey, Riley Jenkins
Clouds
Kainen Verburg, Mira Nichols, Amanda Franklin, Maisie Matheson, Madelyn Turner
Assistant Director — Logan Malley
Pianist — Julia Foster
Smee (Tour Actor/Director) — Scott McGee
Director (Tour Actor/Director) — Casey Papas
Tech Crew — John Cutler, Joshua Gumber, Tyler Driggs, Kim Driggs, Jacinda Newkirk
