Craig kids soar on stage in Missoula Children’s Theatre’s ‘Peter and Wendy’

With a little touch of pixie dust, the Moffat County High School auditorium transformed into a magical place Saturday afternoon.

Missoula Children’s Theatre presented “Peter and Wendy” with a cast brimming with Craig kids to tell the classic tale of the boy who never grew up.

Alexander Nichols and Kimber Roberts starred as the title characters, both young actors having worked on past MCT productions.

“Now that I have experience I feel more confident, and the directors are really helpful,” Nichols said.

Roberts said she felt “more important” in a big role this year.

“Some people don’t even get parts, so you have to be happy with what you get,” she said.

Samantha Franklin and Ayden Piatt played Wendy’s younger brothers, John and Michael.

“It was really fun,” Franklin said, adding that the singing is her favorite part.

Based in Missoula, Montana, MCT travels to all 50 states and multiple countries to provide a weeklong, intensive program with area children, casting, rehearsing and staging a show with music and choreography in a matter of days.

Casey Papas is one of two MCT members who serves as an actor and director, switching roles from week to week.

He noted that the Craig actors adapted easily to the demands of the schedule.

“This is honestly one of the more prepared casts we’ve had,” he said. “They’re awesome, they’re funny, and they’ve just come in and gone with it.”

This is the sixth year the program has been in Craig, with multiple agencies assisting, including Friends of Moffat County Education, Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads, Kiwanis Club, Elk Run Inn and The Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Missoula Children’s Theatre “Peter and Wendy” cast and crew

Peter Pan — Alexander Nichols

Wendy — Kimber Roberts

Captain Hook — Rachel Updike

Tinkerbell — Emma Fritz

John — Samantha Franklin

Michael — Ayden Piatt

Mr. Darling — Cody Eckhoff

Mrs. Darling — Carmelita Bays

Nana — Keyara Bohrer

Peter’s Shadow — Avalon Bays

Liza — Tayla Siminoe

Tiger Lily — Jessica Womble

Crocodile — Dennis Piatt

Petey — Ella Herring

Lost Boys

Tootles — Reina Steele

Buddy — Megan Neton

Slightly — Kestrel Copeland

Curly — Nevaeh Allen

Nibs — Draken Blackwing

Zig — Alexis Swan

Zag — Allison Jacobsen

Huck Zac Prescott

Tom — Treyton Jacobson

Pirates

Starkey — Devon Malley

Ed — Arianna Anderson

Jukes — Ashlynn Workman

Noodler — Taden King

Sky Lights — Amber Parfrey

Alf — Natalie Womble

Little Richard — Jorja Burum

Cecco — Abby Herrera

Foggerty — Jolene Rhyne

Neverlanders

Raven Doolin, Rylee Villard, Meg Alisea, Amelia Seim, Alizea Montano, Alexis Jones

Neverland Creatures

Kangaroos — Brodie Wooden, Sean Jacobson

Ostriches — Brylee Hampton, Shelby Wilson

Pandas — Emma Carey, Riley Jenkins

Clouds

Kainen Verburg, Mira Nichols, Amanda Franklin, Maisie Matheson, Madelyn Turner

Assistant Director — Logan Malley

Pianist — Julia Foster

Smee (Tour Actor/Director) — Scott McGee

Director (Tour Actor/Director) — Casey Papas

Tech Crew — John Cutler, Joshua Gumber, Tyler Driggs, Kim Driggs, Jacinda Newkirk