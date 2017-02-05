Business Buzz: USDA to offer energy efficiency trainings this month

Pattie Snidow, community and economic development director for United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, will host two business-focused courses in Craig later this month.

The first training is focused on the USDA Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant application process. REAP provides assistance to agricultural producers and rural small businesses to complete a variety of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. Offering both loan guarantees and grants, the REAP program helps eligible applicants install renewable energy systems such as solar panels or anaerobic digesters, make energy efficiency improvements such as installing irrigation pumps or replacing ventilation systems, and conduct energy audits and feasibility studies.

The REAP training is scheduled for 12 to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at Moffat County’s Colorado State University Extension Office, 539 Barclay St.

Small businesses and agricultural producers are encouraged to attend. Nonprofits and government agencies are not eligible. For more information on the program, visit rurdev.usda.gov/reap.

The second course will guide agricultural producers into value-added activities related to the processing and/or marketing of value-added products and explain the Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program.

“Value-added activities are more than your typical beef to steaks, milk to cheese, fruit to jams,” Snidow said. “People working in forestry who turn that product into something they can sell, are also working in value-added and are eligible for this program. In addition, organic, since it is a brand differentiation, is eligible for this program.”

Snidow noted that applicants must grow or forestry harvest at least 51 percent of the raw resource to meet the “producer” criteria of the program. Grant and matching funds can be used for planning activities or for working capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product. Grants are awarded through a national competition.

Snidow will lead the VAPG class from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 16, also at the Moffat County Extension Office.

Independent producers, agricultural producer groups, family farms and rancher cooperatives are encouraged to attend.

For more information on the program, visit rd.usda.gov/vapg.

Both trainings are offered free of charge and will include light refreshments.

For more information on the trainings, or to RSVP, contact Sarah Jones at sarah@yvsc.org or 970-871-9299.

State offers Food Safety Basics course on Feb. 22

The Division of Environmental Health and Sustainability will offer its course Retail Food Operator Training: Food Safety Basics for retail food establishment employees on Feb. 22 in Craig.

This training will provide a comprehensive overview of food safety applications and critical item factors associated with the Colorado Retail Food Establishment Rules and Regulations.

Participants will learn in an interactive environment, with opportunities to put key points into practice through hands-on exercises and group projects. Retail food establishments are encouraged to send managers, chefs and staff to this event. Establishments may also have their participation qualify as an intervention-type inspection in the retail food inspection program.

Participants may choose between two classes on Feb. 22 ar 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop.

Space is limited, and registration is required by Feb. 17. To register, email jon.decelles@state.co.us with the subject line “RFOT Attn: Jon DeCelles” and include the following information: Course location, date and time of session attending; facility name; name and title of registrant; and phone number.

For more information, call 303-692-3612.

Frontier Station tour set for Feb. 15

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors is adjusting its meeting schedule for 2017. The group will convene in a boardroom-style meeting quarterly — in January, April, July and October — and will tour local businesses in the remaining months.

The next meeting is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Frontier Station, Inc., 277 Ranney St. Meetings are open to the public.

“The business visit meetings are a great way for us to be out in our local companies, seeing the work they are doing, deeply understanding our economy and making decisions based on the feedback we hear from local business owners and managers,” CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck said. “Frontier Station is a new CMEDP member for 2017, and we are eager to learn about this business and ways that we can better serve it and our community.”

For more information, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Digital marketing Lunch and Learn set for Feb. 15

“Let’s Get Digital,” a Lunch and Learn opportunity, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 in room 185 at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St., Craig.

As the digital marketing landscape continues to grow at a rapid pace, marketers are faced with new challenges and opportunities within this digital age. Organizers invite anyone interested to attend and learn what digital marketing entails and how it allows businesses to get the word out to potential customers.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

The Lunch and Learn events are sponsored by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.