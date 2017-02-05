Bulldog Sports for the Week of Feb. 6, 2017

Monday

5:30 p.m. Moffat County Youth Wrestling registration at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

6 p.m. Craig Middle School wrestling parent meeting at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Meeker at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball vs. Soroco at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Wednesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at 3A State Championships in Thornton

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at 3A State Championships in Thornton

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A Region 1 Tournament in Buena Vista

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Olathe

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Olathe

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Olathe

7 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Olathe

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at 3A State Championships in Thornton

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A Region 1 Tournament in Buena Vista

9 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at District Tournament in Rangely

10 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cheer clinic registration at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Gunnison

11 a.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Gunnison

11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts at Aspen

12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Gunnison

1:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Breckenridge

2 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Gunnison

2:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts at Aspen

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Hyland Hills at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

9:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Vail

9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Hyland Hills at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Vail