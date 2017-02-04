U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton: An update on national security

Last month, the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee updated its Terror Threat Snapshot, which is a monthly assessment of the threat that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and other radical terrorist groups pose to the United States and the West.

The report shows that in 2016, there were 74 known ISIS-linked plots against the West. In 2014 and 2015 combined, there were 67 known ISIS-linked plot against the West.

The sharp increase in ISIS-linked plots last year is concerning, and now we must be more vigilant than ever in our fight against terrorism.

Last year, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Director James Comey told the Homeland Security Committee that “a number of people who were of serious concern” were not identified in screening of Iraq War refugees. He continued to say that the U.S. vetting process for refugees has improved since that time, but he could not assure the committee that U.S. officials could verify the identities of Syrian refugees. The former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, also said during a security industry conference that he wouldn’t put it past ISIS to infiltrate the refugees fleeing Syria.

On Friday, Jan. 27 the president issued an executive order that placed a 90-day halt on U.S. entry for any individual traveling from seven countries that were identified by the Obama Administration as being hotbeds for terrorism. The executive order also placed a 120-day halt on the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

I support strong security vetting for anyone who wishes to enter the United States, regardless of their faith, so a temporary halt on accepting new immigrants and refugees while we strengthen our screening procedures is a reasonable action. However, I have been concerned about the impact that the president’s executive order has had on individuals who have already been vetted and hold visas or green cards. I have encouraged any Third District resident green card or visa holder who has been adversely impacted by the executive order to contact my office so we can be of assistance.

To further strengthen our national security, this week the House passed 17 bipartisan bills related to border security, transportation security, and cybersecurity defenses. You can view a complete list of these bills on the Homeland Security Committee’s website, www.homeland.house.gov.

America is a compassionate nation that will continue to be built by immigrants, but unfortunately, bad actors try to use our compassion to do harm. Government’s priority must be to keep Americans safe, and I believe that can be done while still maintaining a generous immigration system that ensures those who wish to harm Americans do not slip through the cracks.

Congressman Scott R. Tipton represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. He serves on the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He is Vice Chairman of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Tipton is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus and Co-chairman of the Congressional Small Business Caucus.