Moffat County senior swimmer Marisa Hulstine honored at league championships

Though the season is now complete for most members of the Moffat County High School girls swim team, the final meet of her career held a special honor for one athlete.

MCHS placed 10th at the Southwestern Conference League Championships Friday and Saturday at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

Moffat County girls just missed state qualifying times in several events, including a season-best in the 200-yard medley relay with Marisa Hulstine, Molly Neton, Steamboat Springs’ Annika Fahrner and Meeker’s Isabel Enzi-Feichter, clocking in at two minutes, 10.10 seconds, just two ticks past the 2:08 needed for state, placing 24th overall among both final and preliminary results.

The foursome of Hulstine, Neton, Fahrner and Meeker’s Jeni Kincher was also just short of a state time in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:56.90, taking 19th.

Fahrner improved on her times in the 100 breaststroke and 200 free to pick up points at ninth and 14th — 1:15.94 and 2:06.37 respectively — the events two of the five for which she has already made the cut for state. Out of the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 free, 200 individual medley and 500 free, she will only be able to compete in two at the impending 3A championships in Thornton.

Hulstine hit her own best for the year in the 200 free, as did Molly Neton in the 100 backstroke, at 1:11.39, just one second past the 1:10 state time, though neither made it past the prelims.

All the members of the team who competed in the regional event received their lowest time in at least one event, including Kincher, Enzi-Feichter, Katelynn Turner, Rachel Witt, Kolbi Franklin, Alyssa Chavez, Carson Flint, Jaycee Holman and Brenna Knez.

The day included the award for Swimmer of the Year for Hulstine, the Bulldogs’ lone senior this season and a four-year competitor in the sport.

Hulstine was nominated by coaches Meghan Francone and Melany Neton not only for being an integral part of the team but also a well-rounded student in DECA/FBLA and National Honor Society, as well as a church and community volunteer.

“She is an amazing athlete,” Francone said. “She is everything that makes Moffat County proud of our athletes and our students.”

Hulstine said she was honored to win the award and to “represent Moffat County.”

She added that she is at peace with not making it to state, satisfied with her performance this season and that of those around her.

“We had a good team this year,” she said.

