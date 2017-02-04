Moffat County Bulldog hockey gets physical in first home game

An early lead, dynamic competition and a nail-biting final few minutes — all Moffat County fans could ask for in the first home game for the 18 and under Midget hockey team.

The Craig Youth Hockey Association squad took a 5-3 loss Saturday to Telluride in the late season home opener for the 18U Bulldogs.

The group’s first time competing on their own ice began well, as Jesse Earle put in the Dogs’ first goal in less than one minute of play off the assist from Brayden Tuttle, while Wyatt Boatright netted another shortly after to keep them ahead, 2-0 throughout the first period.

Boatright scored again in the second period, aided by AJ Barber, but penalties were beginning to pile up for Moffat County, and the visiting Miners reaped the benefits as the game went on, making it 3-2 by the end of the second period.

The tying goal early in the third period also sent Tuttle and Telluride’s Gus Zemke to the box for unsportsmanlike conduct, and from there, the Miners were able to score twice more.

Frustration boiled over right at the buzzer, and an all-out brawl nearly erupted as Tuttle got overly physical with his opponents, guaranteeing himself a spot on the bench for the Sunday game in the series.

“Frustration’s a lot of it, and history, a couple years ago we had some rough games with them,” coach Tim Knez said. “We were in control, but we let up, and we shouldn’t have. All we had to do was pressure. We had 13 guys on the bench, and they had seven. We kept turning it over, and that’s what killed us.”

Despite the loss, the Saturday game was one of the better ones the Moffat County team has had this season, said Dom Bell.

“Intense game,” Bell said. “They started getting more physical there in the third. We’ve got to strategize, counteract their plays.”

The 18U team will be at home again the following weekend, with another Saturday-Sunday set of games against Hyland Hills.

