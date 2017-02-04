Health Briefs: TMH Heart & Sole Mixer Wednesday

If your feet need some love and your heart needs to go the extra mile, come to The Memorial Hospital’s Heart & Sole event. During the mixer providers will perform heart and feet screenings for free. Heart screenings include cholesterol, blood pressure and a 10-year risk assessment. Sole screenings include pedal pulse, neuropathy, calluses and toenail problems. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at TMH Medical Clinic, 785 Russell St.

Aging Well exercise classes are available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in various locations in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and aquatics classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Free home health inspections for seniors

The Senior Social Center Safe Homes for Seniors program is offering free home safety inspections by qualified professionals for seniors 60 and older. The free safety inspections aim to help seniors continue to live independently in their own homes. For more information call 970-326-3188.

TMH Suboxone Clinic re-opens to new patients

The Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic is again accepting new patients into their Suboxone Clinic and is adding a clinical social worker to the program. Suboxone is used to help people overcome opioid and opiate (heroin) addiction. At any one time TMH is able to provide the service to 30 people. The clinic “is part of our mission of service to the community. It is a little part we can do to be part of the solution to a much larger problem,” said TMH CEO Andy Daniels. To learn more call 970-826-2400.

Skin patch to treat peanut allergy shows benefit in children

The Viaskin Peanut patch used in a National Institutes of Health-sponsored clinical trial many be a safe, convenient way to treat children who have peanut allergies. The wearable patch delivers small amounts of peanut protein through the skin. The one-year results from an ongoing clinical trial show promise. The treatment, called epicutaneous immunotherapy was safe and well tolerated and nearly all participants used the skin patch daily as directed. The Food and Drug Administration have not yet approved the Viaskin Peanut patch. For more information visit https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/skin-patch-treat-peanut-allergy-shows-benefit-children.

Naloxone, reverses opioid overdoes, is available over the counter in Colorado

Colorado drug overdose deaths are increasing dramatically. The life-saving drug naloxone can reverse overdoses of opioids and heroin. It's now available at some Colorado pharmacies — including City Market pharmacies in both Steamboat and Craig — without a prescription. Costs vary.