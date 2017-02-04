Education Briefs: Missoula Children’s Theater showing of 'Peter and Wendy' this Saturday

Two showings of "Peter and Wendy," a Missoula Children’s Theater production featuring local students from kindergarten through eighth grade, will be held at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Moffat County High School Auditorium. Admission is $5.

For more information, call Amy Peck at 970-326-6561.

High School Dinner Theater canceled

The Moffat County High School speech and debate team dinner theater fundraiser has been canceled. Ticket sales had been slow, and due to the many other events scheduled for Feb. 11, the team decided to cancel the event. For more information or a refund, email Stephanie Everett at stephanie.everett@moffatsd.org.

Family Literacy Night set for Tuesday

Moffat County Library is holding a Family Literacy Night with the theme of world exploration. The event is an opportunity for families to travel through fun, literacy-based stations to discover facts about all seven continents. The free program is for all ages and will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the library in Craig.

Moffat County Library story times and themes announced

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11 a.m. Thursdays in the children's room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction. Dates and themes are as follows.

• Feb. 9, Valentines

• Feb. 16, Dental health

• Feb. 23, Beautiful boats

• Mar. 2, Dr. Seuss

• Mar. 9, Music

• Mar. 16, St. Patrick’s Day

• Mar. 23, Spring flowers

• Mar. 30, Feelings

USDA Grant Training Feb. 15 and 16

The United States Department of Agriculture will offer Value Added Producer grant training and Rural Energy for America Program training. Agricultural producers and rural small business are eligible for REAP grants, with training Feb. 15 in Craig. Agricultural producers and producer groups are eligible for the Value Added Producer grants that support business planning and working capital with training Feb. 16. in Craig. Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information, or to register, email Patti Snidow at patti.snidow@co.usda.gov.

Tax filing help Feb. 9 and 10

Moffat County United Way is providing free income tax assistance 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 10 in room 201 at the CNCC Bell Tower Building, 50 College Drive. Taxpayers have until April 18, 2017 to file 2016 returns and pay any taxes due. For more information or to make an appointment, call Kristen at 970-326-6222.

Positive Solutions for Families Registration Closes Feb. 17

Connections 4 Kids Parent Education Centers is offering a Positive Solutions for Families class for parents, grandparents and foster families. Over six sessions participants will receive information on how to promote social emotional development, understand problem behavior and how to address challenging behavior in young children. Dinner is provided at each class and child care is available with two days prior notice. Classes will run at 6 p.m. from Feb. 21 to April 4 at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Avenue. The registration deadline is Feb. 17. To register, contact Trish Snyder at parented@connections4kids.org or by calling 970-824-1081.

Teachers teaching teachers takes flight in Colorado with COpilot

The Colorado Education Association is breaking new ground in continued professional learning with COpilot, an innovative, flexible online learning platform for teachers and education support professionals. Colorado is the first association of educators in the country to launch a statewide, interactive tool delivering peer-to-peer teaching support. COpilot features courses and lesson plans designed and taught by members and offers resources and supports all in one convenient place educators can access any time. Course facilitators earn money for teaching their courses, and teachers completing courses can earn graduate credit from Adams State University and accrue professional development hours for license renewal. COpilot is available to all educators in Colorado regardless of membership with Colorado Education Association, though members receive the lowest priced courses. Learn more about COpilot by contacting Casey Kilpatrick, CEA’s director of learning services at ckilpatrick@coloradoea.org.