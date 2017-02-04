Craig police are on the lookout for Gabriel Ryan King, 34.

Craig Police Department issues warrant for Gabriel King, seeks community help

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Craig Police Department is asking for community assistance in apprehending Gabriel Ryan King, 34.

A warrant is currently out for King's arrest for failure to appear for sentencing and driving under revocation.

Community members are asked not to approach or attempt to personally apprehend King but to contact the police with any useful information.

For more information, call 970-826-2360.

