TMH Living Well: Heart racing? It could be AFib

People say it feels like their heart is flip flopping or skipping a beat. Others say it feels like their heart is banging against their chest wall. Some experience nausea, shortness of breath, light-headedness or weakness. Still others have no symptoms at all. What condition causes all these varying symptoms? Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib. It plagues 1 percent of the overall population and increases rapidly with age — affecting 5 percent of everyone over age 65 and 10 percent of those over age 80.

“When patients present with unexplained fainting, if we investigate long enough and intensely enough we sometimes find that they’ve had an episode of atrial fibrillation,” commented Dr. Gerald Myers, cardiologist with Memorial Regional’s Medical Clinic.

AFib, it turns out, can be elusive and hard to track down. That’s because it may not occur frequently enough to be detected on 24-hour heart monitors or 30-day event monitors.

“To deal with those limitations we now we have monitors that can be implanted under the skin and worn for up to a year, so when an episode of AFib eventually occurs it can detect it,” Myers added.

During a normal heartbeat your heart contracts, then relaxes. With AFib, the upper chambers of the heart, or the atria, lose the capacity to contract normally. Myers imagines it as the upper chambers, “wiggling around like a bag of worms,” due to a myriad of chaotic electrical activity.

The danger, however, is not so much the irregular beat itself, but its possible complications.

“When the upper chambers are not contracting, the blood can swirl, pool and eventually clot. These clots then remain attached to the inner wall of the left upper chamber until there is a spontaneously conversion back to normal. When this happens, those clots can be released into the blood stream and end up in the brain, causing a stroke. The electrical conversion is similar to jumpstarting a car — the sudden jolt loosens the clots,” Myers explained.

The American Heart Association says that having AFib increases your risk for stroke five fold. The longer the AFib incident, the higher the risk. It’s especially dangerous when episodes last 48 hours or longer.

Myers treats several patients with AFib. He advises them to check their pulse regularly to try to detect irregularity — possibly a beat, then a pause, and then a couple beats in a row. The initial approach to AFib is with appropriate medication.

“Beta-blockers are the mainstay. These agents slow the heart rate. They’ve been around in one form or another since the 70s, with significant improvements over the years. For instance, now we have longer acting beta-blockers that patients can take once or twice a day. People with AFib are also usually encouraged to take an anticoagulant. Cardiologists use these two classes of agents to manage the vast majority of AFib cases. When the heart rate is well managed, AFib doesn’t usually lead to other serious heart problems,” Myers said.

Sometimes, people can be managed without anticoagulants, when their risk for stroke is determined to be low. A simple CHAD score, which takes into account age, gender, and history of hypertension, diabetes and stroke, can determine the severity of the stroke risk (for example, go to www.mdcalc.com). If a score is 1 or less Myers allows patients to forego anticoagulation.

Sometimes, electrical cardioversion is required to return the heart rhythm back to normal. Patches are placed on the chest, after which a defibrillator is used to deliver a relatively low-voltage electric current to the heart. Myers performs this when needed, most frequently with new or resistant cases of AFib.



