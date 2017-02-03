Superfood Tip: Eat light, fluffy popcorn

Popcorn is a convenient, healthy and filling food anyone can snack on without feeling guilty. A typical serving is 3 cups, popped. This provides 5 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein, ample amounts of B vitamins and minerals and some iron.
To top it off, this whole grain only provides about 100 calories per 3 cup serving.
The healthiest and cheapest way to enjoy popcorn is using popcorn kernels. Heat the kernels in a pot over the stove and toss with a pinch of salt. Using kernels instead of a microwave bag eliminates additives and helps control the amount of salt and fat.
The Memorial Hospital
