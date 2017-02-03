St. Michael’s Community Kitchen: So appreciative to those who help us

St. Michael’s Community Kitchen would like to thank the fabulous residents of Moffat County who have been so generous and patronized the kitchen for the last eight years. St. Mike’s kitchen prepared its first meal Christmas week 2009. We happily served 35 Christmas dinners.

We have grown with your help, support and attendance. We now serve 200 homebound meals a week. Meals are delivered twice a week and all of our drivers volunteer their time, gas and smiles.

There are approximately 125 people who bless us with their presence weekly. Our patrons enjoy wonderful home cooked meals, which truly have the ingredient of love in every recipe. The many people who cook, serve and cleanup give their time and hearts to this ministry.

St. Michael’s Kitchen also has volunteers who pick up food from Walmart, City Market, Carelli’s, The Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, KFC, and the Village Inn several times a week. The American Food Bank brings 8 to 10 pallets of food a month to the Kitchen. All of this food is used for meals, given to other organizations, and given to the home bound and other families.

Because The Memorial Hospital has donated the use of the old walk-in refrigerator and freezer they have, no food ever goes to waste. This donation has served every organization as food is stored and then given as needed.

St. Michael’s Kitchen runs completely by donations given by members of our community and our yearly fundraiser “The Empty Bowl.” We have been so fortunate, when meat is low, a rancher steps up and gives what they can. We also receive donations from Brother’s and Custom Quality Meat processing businesses.

Thank you all for your past and continued support to St. Michael’s Kitchen.