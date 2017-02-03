Scam Alert: Phone scam asks ‘Can you hear me?’

A phone scam where a stranger asks “Can you hear me?” has circulated the community in recent days, with scammers calling cell phones and home telephone lines throughout Craig.

Several of these calls have been reported to local law enforcement over the last week, according to a Craig Police Department news release.

The phone scammer just wants people to say “yes.” Law enforcement is asking people to hang up and say nothing.



“If you get a call from a stranger asking, ‘Can you hear me?’ hang up the phone,” stated the news release.

The Better Business Bureau also is advising consumers of the scam.

Here’s how it works: You might receive a call from someone — recent reports say the scammers are claiming they’re from a home security agency, a cruise line or associated with Social Security. After the introduction, the recording will ask if you can hear the caller clearly. If you answer “yes,” there’s a possibility the scam artist has recorded you and will use the response to sign you up for a product or service, and then demand payment. If you refuse to pay, the caller may use your recorded “yes” to confirm your purchase agreement, according to the news release.

In many cases, the scammers already have the person’s phone number, which can be used to authorize third-party charges; or they may have a victim’s credit card number or cable bill as the result of a data breach. When the victim disputes any charges to an account, the scammer can counter that they have your consent on a recorded line.

In addition, if you are asked to press a button on your phone to be placed on the “Do Not Call Registry” just hang up. Saying anything or pushing buttons helps the scammers identify that you are a real person and that your phone number is active.