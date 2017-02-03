From Pipi’s Pasture: So now it’s February…

So now it’s February 2017. The tax forms that were supposed to be filed on Jan. 31 have been sent. The registration tag for my car, to replace the 2016 tag, has been put on the license plate. The property tax notice arrived in the mail. Maybe some of the bitter early winter temperatures have left (although I know it can be cold in February).



And so what’s up now that it’s February?

• It was warm and melted some snow on the first day of February. The county road was slushy and there were some bare spots on the lane that leads to our house.

• The cows enjoy the sunshine, take long naps, and spend the late afternoon hours wandering around Pipi’s Pasture.

• Watching the cows itch on fence posts makes me realize that it won’t be long until some repair work will have to be done on the fences.

• It doesn’t get dark now until about 6 p.m.

• The male barn cats are romancing the female barn cats, night and day.

• A lone magpie spends days picking little frozen crabapples off the trees, and a flock of sparrows spend their time searching for bits of grain at the corral.

• As many as seven deer spend their nights under the evergreens in the front yard after eating up the food the cats left in their pans.

• The cows are round as they get ready to calve in March.

• The bull corral and feedlot have water standing on them.

• We can hear robins singing and actually spotted a robin in one of the apple trees.

• The snow is soft enough to slip off the “beaten paths” to stock tanks, the shop, and gate that we open to get into the feedlot.



• The garden hose, used to fill the stock tank, doesn’t have to be brought into the house during the night.

• Some elk can be spotted in a wheat field just a few miles east; we wonder if the elk will come this way.

• The ice is tricky business; so are the frozen cow pies

• Unheated water at the corral stays clear of ice during the day.

• The snow has nearly slid off the house roof.

• Valentine’s Day isn’t far away.

February is just getting started, and nobody knows what the month will hold. As my husband Lyle says,” Wait until the end of February, and I’ll tell you.”