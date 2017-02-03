No laughing matter: On the record for Feb. 1, 2

Craig Police Department

— Wednesday, Feb. 1

5:32 p.m. On Victory Way near City Market, officers took a report of a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be following a female party. Officers encouraged her to drive to the Moffat County Public Safety Center. The car did not follow her there, and officers did not locate the vehicle.

6:18 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a child approximately 8 or 9 years old walking down the street alone. Officers found the child, who had walked away from home and was headed to Centennial Mall on her own. The parent, who was at home asleep when the child wandered off, was cited for child abuse and the incident was referred to the Department of Social Services.

8:17 p.m. On the 400 block of Steele Street, officers responded to a report of a possible phone scam. The caller attempted to prompt the reporting party to say “yes” in order to possibly record the person’s voice to be used to voice-activate fraudulent purchases in their name.

Thursday, Feb. 2

12:05 a.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male hanging around. Officer contacted the man and assisted him in calling a taxi. He left in the taxi to find a place to stay for the night.

1:41 a.m. At Correctional Alternative Placement Services on Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of an escaped resident. A resident manager marked him as present around 11:30 p.m. but found him missing during the next check. None of the other CAPS residents said they knew anything about it.

6:50 a.m. At Airgas on Russell Street, officers responded to a burglary in which several cylinders of nitrous oxide — commonly known as laughing gas — were taken. A forced entry left damage to the building. Craig Police Department encourages the public to call with any information.

8:10 a.m. At the north Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a theft. A man obtained nearly $50 in gas and food items but didn’t have the money to pay for them, so he left an ID with a promise to return with payment. He never came back and officers are attempting to contact the owner of the ID.

8:41 a.m. At Subway, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man was wandering back and forth between Subway and the neighboring liquor store, then toward the Kum & Go. Officers contacted him and he said he was working.

11:50 a.m. At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a complaint of a homeless man frequently found loitering in the mall. The man was gone upon officers’ arrival, but is believed to be the same man frequently found sleeping in the post office in recent weeks.

11:57 a.m. At Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehabilitation, officers responded to a concern over verbal abuse between a nurse and a resident. No crime was found and the matter was handled internally.

12:42 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of possible harassment. A third party called in on behalf of a relative she believed was being harassed at the hospital by a party that was out of state. Officers responded that the alleged victim of the harassment would have to make the report themselves.

12:55 p.m. On the 2300 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of shoplifting at MJK Sales & Feed Ace Hardware involving a male and female party. The male party was contacted and charged with theft and both were issued a trespass notice.

5:06 p.m. On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of possible theft from Samuelson’s. A staff person called in information on a suspected shoplifter for future monitoring and sought advice on how to catch the person in the act.

5:34 p.m. On the 3700 block of Westridge Court, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A female party was arrested for third degree assault and domestic violence for allegedly slapping her significant other.

6:07 p.m. On the 300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near Bank of Colorado. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied.