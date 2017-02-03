Free home safety inspections for senior citizens available in Moffat County

— Seniors in Moffat County are now able to receive a free home safety inspection to help keep them living safely in their own homes.

“We are providing free home safety inspections to seniors age 60 and older,” said Senior Social Center Program Coordinator Kelly Nottingham. “We have two qualified inspectors that go through the home with a checklist and then provide a report to the homeowner.”

There are more than 3,000 seniors in Moffat County and almost 90 percent live in their own homes, Nottingham said.

“This program will help ensure safety for the elderly and their visitors,” said Senior Social Center Director Jackie Camp.

Inspectors check walkways, steps and stairs, floor surfaces, lighting, kitchen appliances, the sturdiness of windows and doors as well as other areas where seniors might be at risk of injury.

“It’s an all-around look at how dangerous the home is,” said Steve Foster, owner of Welcome Home Services, a home repair and inspection company.

Foster is one of the inspectors for the new program.

“It’s based on an AARP checklist for elderly housing and considers the accessibility and usability for people with restricted movement,” he said.

Inspections should take about 60 to 90 minutes. Reports will include repair recommendations and photographs of any safety hazards that are identified.

“Our goal is helping seniors remain independent in their own homes,” Nottingham said.

The Senior Social Center received two grants totaling $4,800 to fund the program.

One of the grants was from the Area Agencies on Aging and the second was from Yampa Valley Electric Association’s Operation Roundup.

The grants will pay for about 20 inspections and help seniors by paying up to 75 percent of the cost of minor repairs with homeowners paying 25 percent of costs.

“We have a little bit of money if the individual has some minor repairs,” Nottingham said. “We won’t be doing any roof repairs or other major repairs.”

The program is open to all seniors regardless of income level. To learn more and schedule an inspection contact the Senior Social Center at 970-326-3188.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.