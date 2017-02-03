Captured: Fugitive apprehended by Craig police, leading to multiple arrests

— Craig Police Department apprehended a fugitive who escaped from Correctional Alternative Placement Services in Craig late Wednesday night.

Anthony Manning, 51, was on the run from police for barely more than 24 hours when officers found him.

Around 1:20 a.m. Friday, an officer saw a suspicious person outside near the Thunder Rolls Bowling Center in Craig. When officers attempted to contact the man, he ran. Officers chased him a short ways before losing him, said Craig Police Commander Bill Leonard.

They were able to track his footprints in the fresh snow that fell Thursday, however, leading them to a trailer house at 925 West First St. where they found him hiding inside.

Incidentally, Manning led officers directly to two other wanted individuals: Matthew Manning, 25, who was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply, and Rae-Ann Marie Isaacs, 23, who was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply relating to dangerous drugs. Both individuals were listed as transients on their Moffat County Jail booking sheets.

Manning had escaped from CAPS between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday night. A CAPS resident manager discovered him missing during a routine check. Officers notified the community Thursday that he was wanted for escape and larceny.