Fitness Tip: Start doing sit-ups

If you’re looking to flatten your belly and ad strength to your core, try fitting sit-ups into your weekly routine.
Beginners should do two to three reps of 20 to 30 sit-ups during each workout, according to bodybuilding.com.
“The muscle groups that give complete development to your midsection are among the most important in your physique. Many lower-back injuries are a result of weak abdominals rather than underdeveloped spinal erectors,” states an article on the website, highlighting reasons why it's important to work on your core.
