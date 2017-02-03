Faith Column: The wonderful name of Jesus

Jesus is a wonderful name! It is the only name on earth that can bring salvation, healing, freedom, life and true joy. The 70 disciples that Jesus sent out to minister returned with great joy saying: “Even the demons are subject to us in your name.” This name holds dominion over evil spirits!

In Acts 3, Peter and John prayed for a crippled man saying: “Such as I have, I give to you. In the name of Jesus Christ arise and walk.”

This name exercises power over sickness and disease! Peter and John had a name that made the crippled man walk; and they knew how to use it. They used that name with a fearless abandon that shook hell’s foundations. The church in the book of Acts wreaked havoc on the devils kingdom through the name of Jesus, by setting people free from sin’s jailhouse and breaking its afflictions off.

The religious authorities arrested Peter and John and demanded to know by what authority they did this work. They said it was faith in the name of Jesus that made the crippled man whole. You would think that they would have rejoiced that Jesus’ name could heal the sick and broken, but instead they took sides against that name. They beat them and commanded them to never speak that name again.

Satan’s fear of Jesus’ name is revealed. The Bible says that demons tremble at the mention of his name. From that time to this, the name of Jesus has divided nations. His name is so wonderful and so powerful, that it will either make you shouting glad or fighting mad.

You see, the whole earth is under the sway of the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that works in the sons of disobedience. Cultures and nations and peoples that have not received Jesus’ name are under this invisible dark power.

It is like an invisible current in the sea that pulls upon people and causes them to drift away. Those under the influence of this dark power fear “that name” just as Satan himself does. These are those who like the religious leaders in Acts 3, command that the name never be mentioned again. They say: “You cannot pray in Jesus’ name in schools, or in government places.” Other religions are ok. Other spiritual disciplines are ok. Other names are ok; but not the name of Jesus. This name holds authority over the powers of darkness and they know it and they fear it.

When the name of Jesus was spoken several times in prayer at the president’s inauguration, it was wonderful to hear. Many have prayed through the years in that place, but not many have had freedom to speak that wonderful name. From the highest place in our nation, the name of Jesus freely uttered. Glorious! Many, like myself were glad, but then there were others who got mad. There was an uproar. This dark spirit that has been struggling for control of our nation is now angry and in a panic. Let me say this, the heart of all of the uproar that we are seeing right now, is not rooted in politics or policies, its deepest root is in the fear of the wonderful name of Jesus.

I encourage you to recognize and receive the wonder of Jesus’ name. Receive the life that it carries to you. Recognize the authority that it carries over the powers of darkness. Begin to use it freely in prayer as they did in bible days. You will see that His name has not changed. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. His name still carries power today. May God richly bless you in Jesus’ name!

Jason Haskell is the pastor at New Creation Church in Craig.