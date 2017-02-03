Craig Middle School girls hoops hits hard hosting Hayden, Baggs

A long weekday session of basketball paid off for Craig Middle School girls teams Thursday.

CMS hoops went 3-1 on the day bringing in Hayden and Baggs, Wyoming.

The only match-up between the Bulldogs and the Tigers was a seventh-grade A-Team game that CMS won, 52-13.

“That was a great first half for our girls, they just played really good basketball, really proud of them,” said coach Todd Trapp.

Bree Meats added that staying vigilant on the court has been important to her and her teammates.

“Our defense is coming together, and so is everything else like our passing and our shots,” she said.

After wins last Saturday against Meeker, both seventh-grade groups remain undefeated, though the Baggs bunch kept it close for Craig’s seventh-grade B, the Bulldogs just edging past in the final minutes to close it 16-14.

A 16-9 loss for the eighth-grade CMS C-Team was the lone victory for the Rattlers, who fought ever harder when battling the eighth-grade A-Team. The third quarter of the night’s final game ended with the two teams tied at 19 and each bench energized to take the win.

The last period was heavy on fouls and timeouts from each side, but Craig was able to limit the Wyoming visitors to only one more bucket, finishing the night ahead, 24-21.

“We’ve both improved since the last time we met,” eighth-grade coach Candi Hellander said of Little Snake River Valley.

CMS teams will host Soroco Tuesday for their final games before the district tournament, hosted this year by Rangely.

“We just need to keep playing well, and all the teams have improved at this point, so we’re just looking forward to seeing them,” Hellander said.

