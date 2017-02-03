Clerk’s Corner: Ethics in governing

I recently met with a group of high school students from the Work Program to discuss workplace ethics. My interview with the students revolved around ethical behavior, and the principles of integrity, honesty and morality.

As I reflect on the many ethical issues that face county clerks, one instance that comes to mind is the widely publicized, and often criticized, decision of one county clerk from Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to same sex couples. Even after the Supreme Court found her actions unconstitutional, County Clerk Kim Davis continued to deny these couples their marriage licenses, declaring she was acting “under God’s authority” and that the court’s ruling violated her Christian beliefs. Obviously there are very strong feelings on both sides of this issue. While I can understand and empathize with her moral convictions, I cannot support her decision. As a public servant, county clerks do not have the authority to pick and choose which laws to follow. We cannot deny services to anyone simply because of our personal beliefs.

As the County’s Chief Election Official, my moral and ethical duty is to protect democracy. The decisions I have to make as the county clerk must always be unbiased. My personal religious beliefs or political affiliations must remain separate. My decisions are based on improving the process, ensuring the integrity of our elections and remaining fiscally accountable.



I’ve been following the city council’s discussions in recent months. The council members have been considering a ballot measure that would allow citizens to vote for the legalization of marijuana sales in the city of Craig. For many citizens in our community, this is a controversial issue. As the council ponders this issue, are they hesitant to approve such a ballot measure because of their own personal, moral convictions, or will they simply allow the citizens of our city to exercise their right to vote on this issue?



County commissioners and city council members are also facing tough budgetary issues. How do they balance the budget and what are the top priorities? How do they improve government operations, improve efficiencies and reduce costs? Many government services are mandated and classified essential. Yet, many of our non-mandated services are tremendously beneficial to the health and welfare of our community.

These are challenging decisions that must be made, and there is often not a right or wrong answer. In that instance, a decision must be made on the concept of what is right for the populace or for the greater good. Elected officials are often the focus of public attention. Such scrutiny of those who hold a public office position is expected and as they say, “goes with the territory.” We live in such a critical world and though some public disdain is warranted, current expectations of government services have become increasingly difficult to appease.



These decisions weigh heavily on our elected officials. I trust they will adhere to the Elected Officials Code of Ethics, to serve with courtesy, impartiality, honesty and transparency in all of their duties and to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.

Do you have questions or comments? Contact me, Lila Herod, at 970-824-9118 or send me an email at lherod@moffatcounty.net.

Until next month….Cheers!



Lila Herod is the Moffat County Clerk & Recorder.