Vince Turner: Thanks TMH

To the editor:

I would like to give a HUGE thank you to The Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic. I thank everyone from the front desk to the awesome team of doctors that I believe saved my life. I would not be walking right now if it weren’t for them. Thank you Dr. Sullivan, Jennifer Miss Dr. Driggs from general surgery. And of course Steve and the rest of the staff there. You guys have been great. Thank you and God bless you all.

Vince Turner — AKA Vinnie

Craig