Series of suspected gas leaks sweeps Craig Wednesday

Craig Fire/Rescue officials responded to three calls Wednesday for supposed gas leaks, an unusual frequency for that type of incident in one day. Murdoch’s Home & Ranch Supply turned out to be the site of the only real gas leak, but another suspected leak caused the evacuation of a gymnastics class at Rising Star Youth Training Center.

At Murdoch’s, employees were left out in the cold Wednesday morning when the building had to be evacuated.

Assistant Store Manager Mandy More was in the warehouse in the back of the store when she and a co-worker smelled gas.

“We started looking around and it got stronger as we got closer to the heater,” More said.

The store was evacuated, the main gas line was turned off and Craig Fire/Rescue was called shortly after 10 a.m. to clear the building. Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Atmos Energy also responded.

About 13 employees were waiting outside for the building to be cleared. Firefighters confirmed there was a small gas leak in the heater, and were able to clear the building as Masterworks Mechanics and Atmos Energy undertook fixing the leak.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a reported gas leak at 145 Commerce St. Located behind Victory Motors on Colorado Highway 13, the building houses the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a division of the United States Department of Agriculture, as well as Rising Stars.

Someone reported smelling gas and both NRCS and a class of young gymnasts had to evacuate the building. Firefighters found no sign of gas, and determined that the smell was caused by sewer gas drifting up from a dry floor drain.

The third call occurred later Wednesday evening for a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence. No gas was found and the house was cleared.

“Three of them in one day,” said Craig Fire/Rescue Batallion Chief Hampton. “It was unusual.

