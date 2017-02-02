Explosion from oil equipment malfunction causes fire east of Hamilton

— Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at an oil production site east of Hamilton late Wednesday night.

Officials received the call shortly after 12:30 a.m. and responded with a firetruck and a water tender to a site on Highway 317 about five miles from Colorado Highway 13.

“A piece of equipment failed, which caused a small explosion and a small fire,” said Craig Fire/Rescue Chief KC Hume.

The parties responsible for the site also attended the scene, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and secure the scene with their assistance.

“The site itself is isolated,” Hume said. “It has no ground coverage as far as vegetation, so there were no surrounding materials, natural or otherwise, that ignited due to the fire.”

The fire did not occur near any structures or residences, he added, though it was likely a neighbor that heard the explosion and called it in.

Firefighters had the fire under control within approximately 20 minutes of arriving, Hume said. Though short on sleep for the next day, the fire crew returned home from the incident safely.