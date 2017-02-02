Moffat County High School: Proud

To the editor:

I am extremely proud of Moffat County High School for a variety of reasons.



At the meeting of athletic directors in Grand Junction a few weeks ago, another athletic director took the time to pass on some positive feedback from their parents and compliment Moffat County High School fans for their positive behaviors during basketball games at Grand Valley High School. Good job fans!

This past week, the Moffat County Student Council earned over $250 to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with their penny wars collection throughout the week.

This was a part of the Battle of the Sexes week. The girls beat the boys in this endeavor while donating to a great cause.



Moffat County High School parents collected an additional $305 through donations and the proceeds of the Chuck-A-Duck to be donated to the American Cancer Society. This is a part of a nationwide effort including officials wearing pink whistles and donating one of their game fees toward this effort in the fight against this insidious disease. Thank you to all who contributed to this great cause.

Rich Houghton, MCHS activities/athletic director

Craig Crebar, MCHS principal

Brian Powell, student council advisor