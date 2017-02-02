Craig cops searching for escapee

— Craig Police Department is seeking help to find a thief who escaped from the Correctional Alternative Placement Services in Craig on Wednesday.

Anthony Manning, 51, escaped from CAPS, located at 445 Ranney St. in Craig.

Manning is described as a white male with brown eyes and gray hair who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Manning escaped between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to CPD Commander Bill Leonard.

If you see this man, “do not approach or attempt to apprehend this individual,” Leonard said.

Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of this person is asked to call the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360.