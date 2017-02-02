John Pogline: No means no

To the editor:
It seems that there are still people out there that still do not know what no means. Let me reiterate: The majority of voters vote not to allow the growth and sales of recreational pot. This means no. Then, not enough signatures are obtained to put pot up for vote. Again, this means no. Then the city council has a tie vote on whether or not to put the pot vote on the next ballot. Again, this means no. And the city rules are: If it is a tie vote, it does not pass. This is the rule, it is not unconstitutional. So, in all of these instances, the people are saying “no pot.”
And contrary to what some believe, denial of allowing the growth and/or the sales of recreational pot is not telling anyone they are not willing to help bring jobs to Craig. It is saying that people here are responsible enough to say we do not need to sell drugs to survive. It is saying we do not want to expose our young to pot in this community or to exemplify selling drugs is okay if you need money.
John Pogline
Craig
Mark Jacobson 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
While I have different beliefs on the question about the sale of recreational pot, one thing I do want to say is that the ship has sailed.
Dinosaur legalized it, and as a result nobody will be coming to Craig for it when the Utah folks can just make a pit stop in Dinosaur. Opportunity missed, the ship has sailed, and the benefits will only be a fraction of what they could've been. I honestly don't believe the issue is even worth tracking anymore, and oddly I find myself agreeing with Mr. Pogline here. We've put it to a vote already and it got shot down. The time to revisit this shouldn't be annually, but perhaps every 4 to 8 years. This is just a waste of time at this point.
Paul James 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
It actually has been 4 years since the city was allowed to vote on this measure in it's entirety, which is one of the reasons we have been pushing it so hard. Furthermore, in the last few months we have been receiving an outpouring of support from all sorts of community members, mainly business owners and veterans who want to see this change made in Craig. The issue is as much the money lost from our community by people who live here shopping in Steamboat as it is the new money being brought in, which will still happen. We still get people through from Wyoming often, people here visiting, and during hunting season we would financially destroy both Dinosaur and Steamboat in sales. But yeah, this actually hasn't been revisited "annually" and the Committee to Grow Craig had nothing to with the recreational grow only measure at the county level in 2014.
