Healthy eating: Baked penne and whatever

1 pound penne (tubular pasta)

3 cups spaghetti sauce

2 cups chicken or other leftover meat (whatever), cubed

2 cups leftover vegetables (whatever), cut in small pieces

8 ounces low-fat ricotta cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions. In a large oven-proof baking dish, spread 1/2 cup of spaghetti sauce in the bottom of the baking dish. Evenly distribute the following ingredients in layers; half of the pasta, the ricotta cheese, vegetables, meat and 1 cup of the sauce. Top with the remaining pasta, sauce and mozzarella. Cover with foil and bake in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes or until cooked through. Serves 4. This recipe can be frozen before baking for a later use.

Adapted from the Cornerstone Family Cookbook.