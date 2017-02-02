No driver found at rollover scene on Highway 13 north of Craig

— A white Subaru rolled off Colorado Highway 13 about five miles north of Craig Thursday morning, but rescue officials were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle when they arrived on scene shortly after noon Thursday.

The car was traveling northbound when it drove off the right side of the roadway, according to a press release from Colorado State Patrol. It rolled and collided with a fence, landing on its roof.

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to the call and searched the vehicle, but no occupants could be found. The Moffat County Sheriff's Office and an ambulance from The Memorial Hospital also responded to the call.

The rollover accident took place on dry roads shortly after a right-hand curve in the road.

A firefighter reported hearing radio reports that someone was seen walking down the highway, but the incident is actively under investigation and CSP is not releasing more information at this time.