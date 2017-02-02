Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Colorado Highway 13 about five miles north of Craig at noon Thursday. The driver of a white Subaru that had rolled off the east side of the highway into a fence could not be found at the scene of the accident.

Photo by Lauren Blair

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Colorado Highway 13 about five miles north of Craig at noon Thursday. The driver of a white Subaru that had rolled off the east side of the highway into a fence could not be found at the scene of the accident.

No driver found at rollover scene on Highway 13 north of Craig

By Lauren Blair

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Advertisement

Craig — A white Subaru rolled off Colorado Highway 13 about five miles north of Craig Thursday morning, but rescue officials were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle when they arrived on scene shortly after noon Thursday.

photo

Photo by Lauren Blair

Craig Fire/Rescue officials search for occupants involved in a one-vehicle rollover shortly after noon Thursday. Officials found the upside-down vehicle empty and no one on scene. A northbound Subaru rolled off Colorado Highway 13 about 5 miles north of Craig Thursday, colliding with a fence. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident.

The car was traveling northbound when it drove off the right side of the roadway, according to a press release from Colorado State Patrol. It rolled and collided with a fence, landing on its roof.

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to the call and searched the vehicle, but no occupants could be found. The Moffat County Sheriff's Office and an ambulance from The Memorial Hospital also responded to the call.

The rollover accident took place on dry roads shortly after a right-hand curve in the road.

A firefighter reported hearing radio reports that someone was seen walking down the highway, but the incident is actively under investigation and CSP is not releasing more information at this time.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement