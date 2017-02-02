Danielle Elkins: Small businesses to benefit from Trump

The presidential pen has been flying since President Donald Trump took office last month, signing executive order after executive order.

One of those orders is looking promising for small business owners.

“The measure will expand regulatory review with the goal of revoking two regulations for every new one put forward,” states a Jan. 30 CNBC article titled “Trump signs executive order aiming to slash regulations,” written by Jacob Pramuk. “Under the order, federal agencies will propose rules they want to drop, and the White House will review them.”

As he signed the order, Trump referred to it as “the largest ever cut by far in terms of regulation.” For fiscal year 2017, it puts forth a budget of $0 for new regulations.

All businesses have regulations to deal with, but small businesses run into the most trouble navigating regulations since their budgets tend to be tighter.

The National Small Business Association reports in the 2017 Small Business Regulations Survey that, “taken cumulatively, the average small-business owner is spending at least $12,000 every year to deal with the costs of regulation.”

This may be a fraction of the profit that some small businesses bring in, but there are other regulatory headaches. According to the 2017 survey, 44 percent of small business owners report spending 40 hours or more per year dealing with new and existing federal regulations, and nearly one-in-three spend more than 80 hours each year. Additionally, more than half of small business owners report spending $83,019 on average for regulatory costs in their first year of operation.

A Jan. 30, NBC News article titled “Small Businesses Optimistic, Anxious, About Deregulations Under Trump,” written by Nicole Spector, reports that there has been no incentive for small businesses to grow since, under the Affordable Care Act’s growth mandate, businesses with 50 or more full-time employees must provide health insurance to at least 95 percent of those employees, and their dependents up to age 26, or face a costly fine.

Trump’s executive order to slash federal regulations on businesses, along with the replacement of the ACA, the lowering of the corporate tax rate to 15 percent and the proposed simplification of the tax code, likely has small business owners feeling hopeful yet a little nervous about learning the new tax code.

The nine small business owners who met with Trump at the White House just before he signed the order (with them standing around him at the resolute desk) seemed to be thrilled about the impact that the order will have on small businesses, according to a Jan. 30 article, titled “Trump Signs Executive Order to Slash Regulations ‘Bigly,’” by Brittany De Lea for Fox Business. They praised the president for allowing them a “seat at the table.”

Consumer groups and environmentalists, on the other hand, are not at all happy about the regulation slashing. In the Jan. 31 Reuters article titled “Trump order targeting business rules leaves key regulations untouched,” Ayesha Rascoe and Amanda Becker discuss how consumer groups and environmentalists argue that the order would remove important protections for the public.

The president seemed to offer some reassurance for those who are skeptical.

"There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be a normalized control," Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’ll be reducing (federal regulations) bigly, and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy, our entrepreneurial spirit … the American dream is back.”