Safeway in Craig still empty 2 years after purchase by YVMC

— The old Safeway store in Craig is still empty two years after it was purchased by Yampa Valley Medical Center.

“We are continuing to finalize our Master Facility Plan and have no updates to provide at the time,” stated an email from YVMC Manager of Marketing and Communications Heather Rose.

Safeway closed Oct. 12, 2013.

YVMC purchased the old Safeway building from city councilman Kent Neilson in October 2015 for $704,100, according to the Moffat County Assessors Office property database.

The 49,500-square-foot building is located adjacent to the Centennial Mall.

In a June 17, 2015, news release, YVMC stated that it planned to relocate YampaCare outpatient services from its two current locations in Craig to a single location.

“The Safeway building will require extensive renovations … the timeline for this renovation is still in the planning process, but we are excited to get started,” stated the release.