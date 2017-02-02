Craig Sports Briefs for Feb. 3, 2017: Craig Middle School wrestling to host parent meeting

Craig Middle School will host a meeting for interested parents and athletes at 6 p.m. Monday in the CMS library, 915 Yampa Ave.

Wrestlers need to have registration, proof of a sports physical and insurance and payment of the school sports fee, depending on the number of athletes in the family.

The team will begin practices Feb. 13 and compete in its first event Feb. 25, a home tournament that will include Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Soroco, Meeker, Rifle, Rangely, East Grand and West Grand.

The schedule for CMS wrestling is as follows; all dates and times are subject to change.

• 6 p.m. Feb. 6, parent meeting

• 4 p.m. Feb. 13, first practice

• 9 a.m. Feb. 25, CMS tournament, home

• TBD March 4, Montrose tournament, away

• 6 p.m. March 9, Meeker dual, Home

• TBD March 11, Soroco tournament, away

• TBD March 18, District tournament at Meeker, away

Moffat County Youth Wrestling registration available

Registration is coming up for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s season. The program is offered for boys and girls age 4 to 14 to learn and grow in the sport.

Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, though 14-year-olds in high school do not qualify.

Organizers will host registration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Craig City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Fourth St., and forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page.

Official practices begin in March, with the junior team, for age 4 through 8, working Mondays and Wednesdays, and senior team, for age 9 through 14, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Meets will begin in April and will include a home event hosted by MCYW.

Costs includes $40 for the program — with discounts for siblings — a $50 pre-registration tournament fee for the season — not including the MCYW home event, which free to members — and a $50 refundable deposit for equipment.

Parents are responsible for transportation to and from all tournaments.

Drop off registration complete with fees and wrestlers’ information at Bullseye Taxidermy, 1445 Yampa Ave., or mail to Gayle Zimmerman, 3692 Moffat County Road 7, Craig, CO 81625

For more information, call 970-629-0130 or 970-629-2065.

MCHS, CMS spirit teams organizing February cheer clinic

The Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cheerleaders are looking for young talent to participate in the Junior Bulldogs Cheer Clinic.

Participants in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome to join and will learn a special routine from the seasoned spirit teams, which the full group will perform at halftime as part of the final home basketball game of the season, when MCHS hosts Delta Feb. 17.

The cost is $20, which includes a cheer shirt, game admission and pom-poms. Registration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at MCHS, with practices from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 through 16, all at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

For more information, call 970-620-3056.