Craig kids to take spotlight Saturday in Missoula Children's Theater show 'Peter and Wendy'

Missoula Children's Theater will offer two performances for its production of "Peter and Wendy" at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Moffat County High School auditorium, 900 Finley Lane.

The play will feature young actors from Moffat County in kindergarten through eighth-grade. Admission for the show is $5 per person.

MCT is a company that visits communities across the United States and Canada, casting and rehearsing stage plays in the course of one week. An intensive schedule readies performers quickly for a show with dialogue, music and stage movement they can master in a short time.

The program has worked with Craig since 2012, with shows including "The Tortoise versus the Hare," "The Pied Piper," "The Wizard of Oz," "Red Riding Hood" and more.

Among the local organizations that provide assistance for MCT in Craig are The Memorial Hospital Foundation, Friends of Moffat County Education, Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads and Kiwanis Club.