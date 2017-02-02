Craig briefs: Gas prices drop slightly in Colorado, nationwide

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon during the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado.

That compares with the national average that has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.26 per gallon, according to gasoline price website gasbuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices Sunday, Jan. 29, were 48 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 6.7 cents per gallon during the past month and stands 46.2 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Hunters, anglers invited to sportsmen’s roundtable

Hunters and anglers interested in expressing their views and opinions about a variety of wildlife related issues will have an opportunity at the next Northwest Region Sportsmen’s Roundtable Caucus on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Meeker, according to a news release.

The caucus will begin at 6 p.m. at the White River Electric Association Building, 233 Sixth St.

Elected and appointed representatives on the roundtable will gather feedback and relay it to Colorado Parks & Wildlife leadership at the Statewide Sportsmen’s Roundtable meeting scheduled for mid-March.

“There are several pressing issues that directly impact our sportsmen on the table,” said NW Regional Manager Ron Velarde. “From winter conditions, mule deer numbers and predator management to CPW’s financial sustainability, this is where sportsmen can come listen, learn and give their input.”